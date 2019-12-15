Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are a much better team with Patrice Bergeron in the lineup.

Bergeron missed nine games due to a lower-body injury, but continues to make strides as he gets back to speed. The 34-year-old has recorded two goals in four games since returning and had another overturned Saturday night due to an offsides call.

He continued his strong play in the squad’s latest win, recording an assist against the Florida Panthers. For more on Bergeron’s recent play, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

