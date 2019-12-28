Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrice Bergeron is on fire.

The Boston Bruins alternate captain is in the middle of arguably his best stretch of the season, and continued his exceptional play Friday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

Bergeron notched his 16th goal of the season with just under 30 seconds remaining in the first period to give the squad an early lead over Buffalo. With the goal, the 34-year-old extended his goal-scoring streak to three straight games with five goals over that span.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images