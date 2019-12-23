Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrice Bergeron is on a roll.

Since returning from a lower-body injury Dec. 9, the Boston Bruins center has been on fire recording six points (five goals, one assist), including a huge two-goal performance against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Although the Bruins fell in overtime 4-3, it was Bergeron’s second two-goal performance this season.

For more on the 34-year-old’s recent stretch, check out the “Awaken180 Moment of the Week” video above, presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images