Patrice Bergeron is on a roll.
Since returning from a lower-body injury Dec. 9, the Boston Bruins center has been on fire recording six points (five goals, one assist), including a huge two-goal performance against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.
Although the Bruins fell in overtime 4-3, it was Bergeron’s second two-goal performance this season.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images