The Boston Bruins are much better with Patrice Bergeron in the lineup.

Bergeron returned to the Bruins’ lineup after missing nine games Monday night and has responded with goals in two of his first three games back.

The Bruins assistant captain scored 4:26 into the first period Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning to get the Bruins on the board first as the squad looks to squash its four-game losing streak.

For more on the 34-year-old’s early goal, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

