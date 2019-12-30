Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrice Bergeron is on fire.

The Bruins center enters Boston’s Sunday night matchup with the Buffalo Sabres riding a three-game multi-goal streak. Bergeron’s potted six goals over the Black and Gold’s last three contests, including two against Buffalo on Friday night. After his recent offensive outburst, Bergeron raised his season tally to 17.

For more on the 34-year-old’s recent hot streak, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images