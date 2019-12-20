Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Patrice Bergeron has been on a roll lately, but couldn’t etch his name on the score sheet Thursday.

The Boston Bruins center recorded seven shots across 21:26 minutes on the ice Thursday, but couldn’t break through. The Bruins would go on to fall to the New York Islanders in a shootout for their seventh loss in eight games.

For more on Bergeron’s recent play, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images