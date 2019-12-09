Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, ultimately had a great Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

Her evening apparently began far differently than it ended, however.

Throughout the first half of Sunday night’s game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, Matthews accused Patriots of harassing her and Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Matthews claimed stadium security eventually moved her to a “safe place.”

Here’s a roundup of her accusations.

As soon as we sit down, drunk dude “hey everyone this is patrick mahomes girl and brother, let’s give them shit”

This shall be fun 🙄 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) December 8, 2019

This place is horrible, people already yelling every time I stand up, am I not aloud to stand up for football game?😲🤔 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) December 8, 2019

I was told if I stand they will call security and kick us out, can’t stand for your team? Some fans y’all are 😂🤔 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) December 8, 2019

Gillette security came and got us and moved us to a safe place 🙌🏼 that’s how you know it was bad🤔🤔 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) December 8, 2019

The Chiefs went on to pick up a controversial 23-16 victory.

Matthews punctuated her night by delivering a message to Patriots fans who gloat about the team’s six Super Bowl championships.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images