Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, ultimately had a great Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

Her evening apparently began far differently than it ended, however.

Throughout the first half of Sunday night’s game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, Matthews accused Patriots of harassing her and Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Matthews claimed stadium security eventually moved her to a “safe place.”

Here’s a roundup of her accusations.

The Chiefs went on to pick up a controversial 23-16 victory.

Matthews punctuated her night by delivering a message to Patriots fans who gloat about the team’s six Super Bowl championships.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images