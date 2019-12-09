Brittany Matthews believes it’s only a matter of time before Patriots fans won’t be able to play their trump card.

Matthews, the girlfriend of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, apparently was reminded by New England fans of the franchise’s six Super Bowl titles after Kansas City picked up a hard-fought win Sunday in Foxboro. The clap back currently still plays, but Matthews is expecting a whole lot of hardware coming Mahomes and Co.’s way in the future.

All patriots fans “we still have 6 Super Bowls” Lololol Once patrick has been in the league as long as Brady, then chat to me about Super Bowls! Patrick is 24, brady is 42🤔 you just wait👏🏼👏🏼 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) December 9, 2019

There’s no doubt the future is incredibly bright for Mahomes and the Chiefs, but the reigning MVP will be hard-pressed to match Tom Brady’s level of success. Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson aren’t going anywhere, and New England’s dynasty still might have a little life left in it. Not to mention, it might be tough for Kansas City to keep a highly talented group together for years to come.

If the current AFC seedings stand, there’s a pretty good chance the Patriots and Chiefs would meet again at Gillette Stadium in the divisional round. Should New England come out on top in this hypothetical, we imagine Pats Nation will be quick to remind Matthews of her prediction.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images