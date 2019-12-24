Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots have a lot to play for this week.

New England welcomes the Miami Dolphins to Gillette Stadium on Sunday with potentially a first round bye in the playoffs on the line. All the Patriots have to do is win the contest to clinch the bye, and they are most certainly taking the Dolphins seriously.

Miami enters the contest winners of four of their last eight, including a riveting 38-35 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday.

For more on the matchup, check out the “Need to Know” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.