CINCINNATI — The New England Patriots’ offensive line is back to full health.

Here are the Patriots’ Week 15 inactives as they get set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals:

QB Cody Kessler

RB Damien Harris

TE Ryan Izzo

OL Jermaine Eluemunor

OT Korey Cunningham

CB Jason McCourty (groin)

DT Byron Cowart (concussion)

— Jarrett Stidham will continue to back up Tom Brady at quarterback.

— Despite struggles in the ground game, the Patriots still won’t turn to Harris, a 2019 third-round pick. Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead and Brandon Bolden will carry the load.

— Wide receiver Julian Edelman will play despite knee and shoulder injuries. Edelman missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday and Friday.

— Ben Watson and Matt LaCosse will serve as New England’s tight ends.

— Center Ted Karras is active after missing last week’s game with a knee injury. He had a fast recovery after getting hurt against the Houston Texans in Week 13. James Ferentz and Marshall Newhouse will back up Karras, Isaiah Wynn, Joe Thuney, Shaq Mason and Marcus Cannon.

— With McCourty out, Stephon Gilmore, JC Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Justin Bethel and Joejuan Williams are active at cornerback. McCourty played just four snaps last week and had a bigger sideline role.

— The Patriots will roll with Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler and Danny Shelton at defensive tackle. Deatrich Wise also plays on the defensive line.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images