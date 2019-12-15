CINCINNATI — The New England Patriots’ offensive line is back to full health.
Here are the Patriots’ Week 15 inactives as they get set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals:
QB Cody Kessler
RB Damien Harris
TE Ryan Izzo
OL Jermaine Eluemunor
OT Korey Cunningham
CB Jason McCourty (groin)
DT Byron Cowart (concussion)
— Jarrett Stidham will continue to back up Tom Brady at quarterback.
— Despite struggles in the ground game, the Patriots still won’t turn to Harris, a 2019 third-round pick. Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead and Brandon Bolden will carry the load.
— Wide receiver Julian Edelman will play despite knee and shoulder injuries. Edelman missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday and Friday.
— Ben Watson and Matt LaCosse will serve as New England’s tight ends.
— Center Ted Karras is active after missing last week’s game with a knee injury. He had a fast recovery after getting hurt against the Houston Texans in Week 13. James Ferentz and Marshall Newhouse will back up Karras, Isaiah Wynn, Joe Thuney, Shaq Mason and Marcus Cannon.
— With McCourty out, Stephon Gilmore, JC Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Justin Bethel and Joejuan Williams are active at cornerback. McCourty played just four snaps last week and had a bigger sideline role.
— The Patriots will roll with Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler and Danny Shelton at defensive tackle. Deatrich Wise also plays on the defensive line.
