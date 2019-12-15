Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots have reached a low point in their season, but they’ve got just what the doctor ordered this week: the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Patriots will try to avoid the rarest of rarities — a three-game losing streak — when they take on the 1-12 Bengals in Cincinnati.

No one will be happier to hit the field than Bill Belichick after the Patriots were the center of yet another mini-controversy this week stemming from the team taping the Bengals’ sideline at Cincinnati’s game last week in Cleveland.

Here’s how to watch Patriots-Bengals.

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images