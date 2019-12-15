The New England Patriots have reached a low point in their season, but they’ve got just what the doctor ordered this week: the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Patriots will try to avoid the rarest of rarities — a three-game losing streak — when they take on the 1-12 Bengals in Cincinnati.
No one will be happier to hit the field than Bill Belichick after the Patriots were the center of yet another mini-controversy this week stemming from the team taping the Bengals’ sideline at Cincinnati’s game last week in Cleveland.
Here’s how to watch Patriots-Bengals.
Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
