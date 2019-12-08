Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ben Watson is on Michael Vick’s side.

As you probably know, Vick was named one of the four 2020 NFL Pro Bowl legend captains and there were plenty of people unhappy with that decision. The former quarterback pleaded guilty in 2007 for running a dogfighting ring and was sentenced to 23 months in a minimum-security federal prison in Kansas. Vick was released after 18 months and completed the sentence under home confinement in May 2009.

Because of his role in the brutal dogfighting operation, fans started a petition to have Vick removed from the Pro Bowl. It has garnered over 200 thousand signatures, according to CBS.

But Watson isn’t a fan of the petition. The New England Patriots tight end took to Twitter on Saturday night to voice his support for Vick, saying he “paid his debt” and everything was “over a decade ago.”

Michael Vick has paid his debt.

17 months in Leavenworth.

Over a decade ago. The names on this petition are unaware or more likely unconcerned with justice and truth. https://t.co/wo0alQLirm — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) December 8, 2019

The Pro Bowl kicks off Jan. 26 in Orlando, Fla. and Vick, along with other honorary captains Terrell Davis, Darrell Green and Bruce Smith, will take part in activities leading up to the game.

