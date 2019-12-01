Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Be they owned by individuals or the franchise as a whole, the New England Patriots are responsible for an absurd amount of NFL records.

And, well, they can add to one of their most impressive records Sunday night.

The Patriots have amassed 20 seasons of 11 or more victories since 1940, good for the most in NFL history. The Dallas Cowboys (19) and Pittsburgh Steelers (17) round out the top three.

Check out this tweet from Boston Sports Info:

Patriots will look to add to their NFL franchise record of seasons with ≥ 11 wins since 1940 1. Patriots – 20

2. Cowboys – 19

3. Steelers – 17

.

.

32. Texans – 2 details pic.twitter.com/PCmPzdPPZm — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) December 1, 2019

The Patriots are three-point favorites in their Sunday night matchup with the Houston Texans, but victory won’t come easy at NRG Stadium. The Patriots ended the week carrying 15 players with “questionable” designations, nine of which due to illnesses.

