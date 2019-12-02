Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

HOUSTON — Patriots center Ted Karras won’t return to New England’s Week 13 matchup against Houston Texans after suffering a knee injury.

Karras had trouble getting off of a field after a third-quarter incompletion. He briefly entered the Patriots’ pop-up medical tent before walking to the locker room with team medical staff.

The Patriots later declared Karras out for the rest of the game.

Backup offensive lineman James Ferentz entered the game for Karras at center. The Patriots already were down starting center David Andrews, who was placed on injured reserve before the season with blood clots in his lungs. Ferentz filled in at right guard earlier this season when Shaq Mason went down.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images