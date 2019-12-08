Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ secondary is back intact.

After missing two games with a groin injury, Jason McCourty is back healthy in Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots could need McCourty with so many Chiefs offensive weapons to worry about.

C Ted Karras (knee)

OT Korey Cunningham

DT Byron Cowart (head)

TE Ryan Izzo

RB Damien Harris

CB Joejuan Williams

QB Cody Kessler

— With Karras out, James Ferentz will start at center and Jermaine Eluemunor will move up to a key backup role alongside offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse. Offensive tackle Korey Cunningham has been a healthy scratch for much of the season.

— With Cowart out, the Patriots will have Adam Butler, Lawrence Guy, Danny Shelton and Deatrich Wise along their defensive line.

— Matt LaCosse and Ben Watson will continue to be the Patriots’ active tight ends even with Izzo now healthy.

— Harris and Williams have been up and down from the active and inactive list. McCourty’s return pushes Williams back to the inactive list.

— Jarrett Stidham will back up Tom Brady at quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images