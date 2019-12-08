FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ secondary is back intact.
After missing two games with a groin injury, Jason McCourty is back healthy in Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots could need McCourty with so many Chiefs offensive weapons to worry about.
C Ted Karras (knee)
OT Korey Cunningham
DT Byron Cowart (head)
TE Ryan Izzo
RB Damien Harris
CB Joejuan Williams
QB Cody Kessler
— With Karras out, James Ferentz will start at center and Jermaine Eluemunor will move up to a key backup role alongside offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse. Offensive tackle Korey Cunningham has been a healthy scratch for much of the season.
— With Cowart out, the Patriots will have Adam Butler, Lawrence Guy, Danny Shelton and Deatrich Wise along their defensive line.
— Matt LaCosse and Ben Watson will continue to be the Patriots’ active tight ends even with Izzo now healthy.
— Harris and Williams have been up and down from the active and inactive list. McCourty’s return pushes Williams back to the inactive list.
— Jarrett Stidham will back up Tom Brady at quarterback.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images