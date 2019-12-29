Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will have their starting slot cornerback, running back and right tackle available Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones (groin), running back Sony Michel (illness) and right tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle) are active for Week 17 despite being listed as questionable Friday.

Here’s the Patriots’ full list of Week 17 inactives:

QB Cody Kessler

RB Damien Harris

TE Ryan Izzo

OL Jermaine Eluemunor

DT Byron Cowart

CB Jason McCourty

S Terrence Brooks

Some notes:

— Wide receiver Julian Edelman (shoulder/knee) and linebackers Shilique Calhoun (illness), Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee) and Jamie Collins (shoulder) were questionable Friday but are active.

— Jarrett Stidham will continue to back up starting quarterback Tom Brady.

— With Michel, Rex Burkhead, James White and Brandon Bolden active, Harris will continue to be a healthy scratch.

— Ben Watson and Matt LaCosse will serve as the Patriots’ tight ends.

— Offensive tackle Korey Cunningham will serve as an eighth offensive lineman, backing up Cannon, Isaiah Wynn, Joe Thuney, Ted Karras and Shaq Mason with Marshall Newhouse and James Ferentz.

— Cowart is a healthy scratch below Adam Butler, Lawrence Guy and Danny Shelton on the depth chart.

— McCourty’s groin injury continues to linger. He’s played just eight total defensive snaps over the last five weeks.

— Brooks popped up on the injury report late this week with a groin injury.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images