Elandon Roberts experienced the best of both worlds Sunday afternoon.

The linebacker-turned-fullback recorded his first career touchdown catch in the third quarter of Week 17’s Dolphins-Patriots tilt. Roberts wasn’t accounted for as he ran a surprise wheel route, which turned into a 38-yard jaunt to pay dirt.

Patriots fans, of course, were fired up about Roberts’ score, but New England’s linebackers might have been even more juiced. “The Boogeymen” joined forces after the co-captain found the end zone and executed a pretty sweet celebration.

Roberts is spending the bulk of his playing time on offense these days, but it’s safe to say he hasn’t forgotten about his fellow ‘backers.

