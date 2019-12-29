Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, it turns out Elandon Roberts can do more as a fullback than just hit (expletive) in the face.

Roberts was the surprise recipient of a Tom Brady touchdown pass late in the third quarter Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. The Miami Dolphins failed to pick up Roberts, who made a nice catch on a wheel route, stiff-armed a defender and jolted to the end zone to help New England knot things up at 17-17.

Patriots fans were fired up by Robert’s first career touchdown, and they expressed their excitement on Twitter.

Elandon Roberts – All pro Fullback — Jonathan Swasey (@jSwazz24) December 29, 2019

I wonder what our best WR of all time Elandon Roberts will do next — Sandy (@SandyP4025) December 29, 2019

Elandon Roberts might be one of my fave Pats players right now. — Michael Russell (@mdrussellmash) December 29, 2019

Brady to Elandon Roberts TD 😭 — M.Afellay 🇩🇯🇸🇴🇲🇬 (@TB12TG) December 29, 2019

Elandon Roberts… Linebacker? Fullback? Wide receiver ??? — Brrooklyn Nicole (@Brooklyn_vp) December 29, 2019

ELANDON ROBERTS GOATED — David | FedeSZN (@FedeForever_) December 29, 2019

It’s safe to say Roberts is becoming a Patriots fan favorite with each passing game.

