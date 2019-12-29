Well, it turns out Elandon Roberts can do more as a fullback than just hit (expletive) in the face.
Roberts was the surprise recipient of a Tom Brady touchdown pass late in the third quarter Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. The Miami Dolphins failed to pick up Roberts, who made a nice catch on a wheel route, stiff-armed a defender and jolted to the end zone to help New England knot things up at 17-17.
Patriots fans were fired up by Robert’s first career touchdown, and they expressed their excitement on Twitter.
Elandon Roberts – All pro Fullback
— Jonathan Swasey (@jSwazz24) December 29, 2019
I wonder what our best WR of all time Elandon Roberts will do next
— Sandy (@SandyP4025) December 29, 2019
Elandon Roberts might be one of my fave Pats players right now.
— Michael Russell (@mdrussellmash) December 29, 2019
Brady to Elandon Roberts TD 😭
— M.Afellay 🇩🇯🇸🇴🇲🇬 (@TB12TG) December 29, 2019
Elandon Roberts… Linebacker? Fullback? Wide receiver ???
— Brrooklyn Nicole (@Brooklyn_vp) December 29, 2019
ELANDON ROBERTS GOATED
— David | FedeSZN (@FedeForever_) December 29, 2019
It’s safe to say Roberts is becoming a Patriots fan favorite with each passing game.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports