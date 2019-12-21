Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The injury bug bit the Patriots early in Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

New England cornerback Jason McCourty left the contest with a groin injury, while tackle Marcus Cannon exited with an ankle ailment. McCourty missed three of the last four games with a groin issue.

Both players were deemed questionable to return by the Patriots.

The Patriots entered the game without the services of slot corner Jonathan Jones, who also is dealing with a groin injury.

Marshall Newhouse replaced Cannon at right tackle.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images