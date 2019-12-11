Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman’s injury count continues to rise.

The New England Patriots wide receiver now is dealing with a knee injury in addition to the shoulder ailment that’s limited him in recent weeks, according to the Patriots’ latest injury report.

Edelman missed practice Wednesday, reportedly for “load management.” He appeared to injure his knee during Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, noticeably limping after several plays during the fourth quarter.

The Patriots also listed two other receivers on the injury report: Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and N’Keal Harry (hip). Sanu was among six players limited in practice Wednesday. Harry was full-go, as was quarterback Tom Brady (right elbow).

Center Ted Karras and defensive lineman Byron Cowart returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing Sunday’s game with knee and head injuries, respectively.

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton was a new addition to the injury report. He was limited with a shoulder injury.

DID NOT PRACTICE

WR Julian Edelman, Knee/Elbow

LIMITED PARTICIPANT

OL Ted Karras, Knee

WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle

DL Byron Cowart, Head

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

DL Danny Shelton, Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPANT

QB Tom Brady, Right Elbow

WR N’Keal Harry, Hip

The 10-3 Patriots are preparing to face the 1-12 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images