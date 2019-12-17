Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two prominent members of the New England Patriots’ offense did not appear on the team’s first injury report of Buffalo Bills week.

Quarterback Tom Brady, who’s nursed an elbow injury in recent weeks, and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who’s labored through a sprained ankle since Week 11, were not among the five players listed on Tuesday’s report.

Sanu has struggled to produce since suffering his injury, totaling just eight catches on 18 targets for 44 yards with no touchdowns and several drops over his last four games.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones missed Tuesday’s non-padded walkthrough after leaving Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals with a groin injury, and four others were limited: receiver Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) and defensive tackle Danny Shelton (shoulder).

The Patriots have a short week this week before hosting the Bills on Saturday in a matchup that carries major postseason implications. Edelman’s status, in particular, will be closely monitored, as New England’s No. 1 pass-catcher clearly was playing through pain against the Bengals.

Right guard Shaq Mason exited Sunday’s game with an ankle injury but was not listed on Tuesday’s injury report.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images