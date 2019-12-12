Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Here’s a new one: New England Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn missed practice Thursday with an eye injury.

Wynn practiced as a full participant on Wednesday. He finished Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs without incident. He also was spotted in the locker room on Thursday.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report leading up to Sunday’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Isaiah Wynn, Eye

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

DL Byron Cowart, Concussion

WR Julian Edelman, Knee / Shoulder

OL Ted Karras, Knee

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle

DL Danny Shelton, Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Tom Brady, Right Elbow

WR N’Keal Harry, Hip

Edelman missed Wednesday’s practice but returned despite various ailments Thursday.

