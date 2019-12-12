FOXBORO, Mass. — Here’s a new one: New England Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn missed practice Thursday with an eye injury.
Wynn practiced as a full participant on Wednesday. He finished Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs without incident. He also was spotted in the locker room on Thursday.
Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report leading up to Sunday’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Isaiah Wynn, Eye
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee
DL Byron Cowart, Concussion
WR Julian Edelman, Knee / Shoulder
OL Ted Karras, Knee
CB Jason McCourty, Groin
WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle
DL Danny Shelton, Shoulder
FULL PARTICIPATION
QB Tom Brady, Right Elbow
WR N’Keal Harry, Hip
Edelman missed Wednesday’s practice but returned despite various ailments Thursday.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images