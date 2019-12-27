The New England Patriots officially have listed eight players as questionable for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium:
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee
DB Terrence Brooks, Groin
LB Shilique Calhoun, Illness
OT Marcus Cannon, Ankle
LB Jamie Collins, Shoulder
WR Julian Edelman, Knee/Shoulder
CB Jonathan Jones, Groin
CB Jason McCourty, Groin
Brooks, a reserve safety, was added to the injury report after being limited in Friday’s practice. Calhoun was the only player to miss practice this week. He was absent Thursday and Friday as he battled an illness.
Jones missed last Saturday’s win over the Buffalo Bills. Cannon and McCourty both were unable to finish that game.
Edelman has dealt with myriad injuries throughout this season but has yet to miss a game. The Patriots, who need a win or a Kansas City Chiefs loss to clinch a first-round playoff bye, could look to rest him and other banged-up players if they build a sizable lead against the 4-11 Dolphins.
