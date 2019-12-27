Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots officially have listed eight players as questionable for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium:

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

DB Terrence Brooks, Groin

LB Shilique Calhoun, Illness

OT Marcus Cannon, Ankle

LB Jamie Collins, Shoulder

WR Julian Edelman, Knee/Shoulder

CB Jonathan Jones, Groin

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

Brooks, a reserve safety, was added to the injury report after being limited in Friday’s practice. Calhoun was the only player to miss practice this week. He was absent Thursday and Friday as he battled an illness.

Jones missed last Saturday’s win over the Buffalo Bills. Cannon and McCourty both were unable to finish that game.

Edelman has dealt with myriad injuries throughout this season but has yet to miss a game. The Patriots, who need a win or a Kansas City Chiefs loss to clinch a first-round playoff bye, could look to rest him and other banged-up players if they build a sizable lead against the 4-11 Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images