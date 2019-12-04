Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady was a full participant in Wednesday’s New England Patriots’ practice, but he’s now has another injury to deal with.

Brady recovering from a toe injury in addition to the elbow ailment he managed last week, though neither limited him in the first practice of Kansas City Chiefs week.

The overall health of New England’s roster has improved considerably after nearly a dozen players missed time with the flu last week, though right tackle Marcus Cannon has yet to shake his illness. He was one of seven players limited Wednesday.

Center Ted Karras (knee) and defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head) both did not practice and were not seen in the locker room during the team’s media availability period. If Karras cannot play Sunday against the Chiefs, reserve James Ferentz is expected to start at center.

Here is Wednesday’s full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DL Byron Cowart, Head

OL Ted Karras, Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

OT Marcus Cannon, Illness

S Patrick Chung, Heel

WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle

DE John Simon, Elbow

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Tom Brady, Toe/Elbow

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images