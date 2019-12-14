Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Six of the seven New England Patriots players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game made the trip to Cincinnati.

The Patriots announced Saturday that defensive lineman Byron Cowart (concussion) had been ruled out for the team’s matchup with the 1-12 Bengals.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman, center Ted Karras, receiver Mohamed Sanu, cornerback Jason McCourty, defensive tackle Danny Shelton and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley all traveled with the team, though their game statuses remain uncertain.

Karras missed last Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a knee injury. Having him back would help a great deal against a Bengals defensive front that features star D-tackle Geno Atkins.

Edelman missed Wednesday’s practice with knee and shoulder injuries and was limited Thursday and Friday. The 33-year-old has yet to miss a game this season.

McCourty returned last week following a two-week absence but played just four defensive snaps against the Chiefs.

The Patriots can clinch a playoff spot with a win or tie against Cincinnati, which currently is in line for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft with three games remaining.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images