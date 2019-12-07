Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots don’t control their own destiny regarding home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, but they can help their case with a win Sunday.

New England is set to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium in what’s sure to be a battle. It will be the teams’ first meeting since the AFC Championship Game when Tom Brady and Co. defeated Patrick Mahomes and the rest of his squad. The Patriots, of course, went on to win the Super Bowl.

The Pats also will be looking to rebound from their second loss of the season in Week 13 to the Houston Texans, while Kansas City looks to make it three straight wins.

And to get fans hyped for the game, Julian Edelman took to Instagram to post a photo of him and Brady with a simple message.

“Trust.,” the picture said. Check it out:

It’s no secret Brady has immense trust in the wide receiver. He’ll look to continue that Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports Images