Patriots fans should have no problems getting excited for Sunday night’s game against the Houston Texans.

However, those who did need a shot in the arm need only look at New England’s official Twitter account.

The Patriots on Sunday shared a thrilling hype video ahead of the team’s prime-time matchup at NRG Stadium. The clip highlight’s the franchise’s philosophy of excelling in the winter months.

Take a look:

Good stuff.

The Patriots enter Sunday night’s game with a loaded injury report, as nine players carry “questionable” designations due to various illnesses. Alas, they will kick off against the Texans at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images