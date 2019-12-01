Patriots fans should have no problems getting excited for Sunday night’s game against the Houston Texans.
However, those who did need a shot in the arm need only look at New England’s official Twitter account.
The Patriots on Sunday shared a thrilling hype video ahead of the team’s prime-time matchup at NRG Stadium. The clip highlight’s the franchise’s philosophy of excelling in the winter months.
Take a look:
"Coach always says football season starts after Thanksgiving." pic.twitter.com/6QJumce6hY
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 1, 2019
Good stuff.
The Patriots enter Sunday night’s game with a loaded injury report, as nine players carry “questionable” designations due to various illnesses. Alas, they will kick off against the Texans at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images