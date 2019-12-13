Say what you will about “Spygate 2,” but at least the New England Patriots added some spice to what would have been a very boring week.

The Patriots play the 1-12 Cincinnati Bengals this week. What’s most interesting about the matchup — aside from the whole sideline taping controversy — is that the Patriots’ are only favored by nine points. Nine points!

That tells you what bookmakers think of the Patriots’ offense. So, there’s another doubter.

Let’s get into this week’s mailbag:

My man! Who are your top 3 patriots so far this year, and who needs to step it up down the final stretch? #MailDoug

— @TheRealZiploc

I would go with:

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, wide receiver Julian Edelman and linebacker Kyle Van Noy in some order.

Left guard Joe Thuney, linebacker Jamie Collins, safety Devin McCourty, cornerback JC Jackson, linebacker Dont’a Hightower and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy are up there too.

The entire offensive line, other than Thuney, need to step up down the final stretch. I would say running back Sony Michel and the Patriots wide receivers not named Edelman also need to play better.

what the (expletive) is going on with best buddies and his house and his contract

— @XannyDiaz305

I’m assuming you’re talking about Patriots quarterback Thomas Edward Brady.

I think he’s giving himself all available options. It makes sense for Brady and his family to live near New York once his playing career is over. So, selling his house and buying one in Connecticut looks like it’s a move for the future. And they can just rent a place locally if the house in Chestnut Hill, Mass., sells and Brady still intends to play in New England next season.

This is the first year Brady doesn’t know exactly where he’ll be playing next season. So, it seems he’s making it possible to play anywhere. And he can’t live in New England or be the honorary co-chair of the Best Buddies Challenge in Hyannis Port, Mass., if he’s playing in Timbuktu.

What do you think the odds are that the pats trade for Odell this offseason (in %). Seems like while not fixing all problems, it would be a huge help for next year.

— @darealjulien200

If the Patriots can work something out before free agency, then it certainly wouldn’t hurt in negotiations with Brady.

I think the Patriots like Odell Beckham Jr. And while the wideout is known as a diva, he’s nowhere near on the same level as Antonio Brown.

Should belichick be suspended

— @klangster56

Based on what I know, no. If some other new information comes out, then perhaps we reevaluate. But it seems like Bill Belichick had nothing to do with the sideline taping controversy in Cleveland this weekend.

It would be pretty dumb for Belichick to order a TV production crew to tape the 1-12 Bengals’ sideline from the press box, right?

#maildoug, Doug how is nobody encouraged by the Chiefs game? Are we so engrossed w/ bad O play thay we dont see the great things they do?

— @rok_seoul

Because the Patriots lost a game they should have won.

It’s great that they looked better in the second half and all, but the Patriots were favored in that game. They should have won and didn’t.

Regarding the article about Harris, didn’t they “red shirt” White during his rookie year too? That turned out pretty well, so maybe that could happen with Harris too?

— @ZakSalant

The Patriots did redshirt James White as a rookie in 2014, but they also had Shane Vereen playing the pass-catching back role that year, and it’s not as if the Patriots’ offense was struggling.

Vereen had 96 carries for 391 yards with two touchdowns and 52 catches for 447 yards with three touchdowns in 2014. He was a very good third-down back, so it was unnecessary for the Patriots to use White.

Vereen also was hitting free agency the next season, so the Patriots had White as an in-house replacement.

Sony Michel plays the same role as Damien Harris, and Michel isn’t having a good season. And the Patriots’ offense as a whole is struggling. So, the Patriots could use a boost, which is why I think giving Harris a shot is a decent idea. That being said, I do not expect it to happen.

Let’s go rapid fire.

Has the NFL released any statement of acknowledgment that Jerome Boger and crew messed up SEVERAL calls last Sunday? Or are they just trying to let it blow over? #MailDoug

— @RaleighJayy

They have not. It’s possible they apologized to the Patriots, but that information was not made public by the team. We only know officials apologized to Dallas because the Cowboys made it public.

Can any team sign any player off your practice squad at anytime? #MailDoug

— @EricCthebutler

The only restriction is a practice squad player can’t sign with his team’s upcoming opponent less than six days before that game or less than 10 days before if his team is on a bye week.

Sup

— @thisryanjackson

I had a busy day. Hit a mall, got a haircut. Now I’m in the Gillette Stadium media workroom.

Any chance Pats sign a Vet WR, someone like Dez Bryant, or would you say it’s too late to integrate someone into this offense this late in the season? #MailDoug

— @Antbanks122

Barring a rash of injuries, I don’t think there’s a chance.

Why is Goodell an idiot. Why not quickly punish the pats one way or the other to kill the story? Does NFL really want this petty story to dominate headlines like deflategate did?

— @wmurray817

It doesn’t help that the NFL winter meetings were taking place in Dallas this week. The NFL should have time to investigate now that those are over.

Who do you have winning the college football championship?

— @MKcCooper

LSU.

#maildoug, chickfilet or popeyes?

— @rok_seoul

Popeyes.

Is Matt Patricia really *this* bad? Would you give him one more year? #MailDoug

— @_jeffhancock

I’d probably give him one more year, but I’d have a short leash on him next season.

Where do you buy your suits?

— @(expletive)_brady

Eastern Clothing in Watertown. They’re great at tailoring there.

Do you think we finish w the 2 seed?

— @GiIIyLock

Yes.

Have you ever filmed the Bengals sideline?

— @MattToTheFuture

No, but there’s always Sunday. 👀🎥🐅

