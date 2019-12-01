Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady reportedly will have his full compliment of receivers Sunday night.

Wideouts Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett both will suit up when the New England Patriots visit the Houston Texans, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Sanu (ankle) and Dorsett (concussion) both sat out last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Here’s Rapoport’s update:

#Patriots WRs Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and WR Phillip Dorsett (concussion) are both expected to play vs. the #Texans, sources say. Sanu’s ankle injury should turn out to be a one-week thing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2019

While this is good news for the Patriots, it remains to be seen just how many players will be able to play on “Sunday Night Football.” A whopping 15 players ended the week with “questionable” designations, including 10 due to illness.

The 10-1 Patriots and 7-4 Texans will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images