N’Keal Harry wasn’t happy Sunday night — and who could blame him?

The New England Patriots receiver had a touchdown taken away from him late in the fourth quarter of this team’s 23-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots were out of challenges at the time, and thus the play stood as called on the field. It was a pivotal moment in a game the Patriots — who probably didn’t deserve to win, anyway — wound up losing by seven points.

After the game, Harry used Twitter to vent his frustrations, albeit in a passive-aggressive fashion.

The rookie wideout still was miffed Monday morning but, like other members of the Patriots, has turned his focus to next Sunday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Take a look:

Listen, it’s impossible to deny the Patriots got screwed Sunday night. At the very least, they should have had an opportunity to kick a game-tying field goal in the final minutes.

But that should not distract from what’s become obvious: This Patriots team currently isn’t good enough to make a deep postseason run.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images