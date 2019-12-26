Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — After taking a day off for Christmas, the New England Patriots returned to the practice field in full pads Thursday afternoon.

Just one player was absent during the open media portion of practice: edge rusher Shilique Calhoun, who was not listed on the team’s hypothetical injury report Wednesday.

Calhoun has played in all but one game for the Patriots this season, tallying nine tackles and three quarterback hits as a situational pass rusher and core special teamer.

Patriots in full pads today. OLB Shilique Calhoun was the only player not spotted. pic.twitter.com/v3eymHkimk — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 26, 2019

According to Wednesday’s injury report, cornerbacks Jonathan Jones (groin) and Jason McCourty (groin), wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder), offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle) and linebackers Jamie Collins (shoulder) and Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee) would have been limited had the Patriots practiced on Christmas Day. All six were present Thursday.

Jones missed last Saturday’s win over the Buffalo Bills. McCourty and Cannon were unable to finish that game.

The 12-3 Patriots will close out the 2019 regular season this Sunday against the 4-11 Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. New England, which thrashed Miami 43-0 in Week 2, can clinch a first-round playoff bye with a win or a Kansas City Chiefs loss (or a tie by either team).

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images