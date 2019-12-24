Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — ‘Twas the day before Christmas, and the New England Patriots were back on the practice field.

The Patriots staged a non-padded, low-speed walkthrough Tuesday, with players taking the field in sweats while Christmas tunes blared over the speakers.

The three players who either missed Saturday’s win over the Buffalo Bills (cornerback Jonathan Jones, groin) or exited the game early with injuries (corner Jason McCourty, groin; offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, ankle) all were present, as were wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder) and quarterback Tom Brady (elbow).

Non-padded walkthrough for the Patriots on Christmas Eve. Jon Jones, Jason McCourty, Marcus Cannon all present. pic.twitter.com/8u6tKNjtEa — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 24, 2019

Patriots practice setlist (walkthrough): “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (Mary J. Blige, Sheryl Crow), “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” (Jackson 5). pic.twitter.com/ALEdvINDA4 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 24, 2019

The Patriots are preparing to host the Miami Dolphins this Sunday at Gillette Stadium in their regular-season finale. A win (or a Kansas City Chiefs loss) would lock the Pats into the No. 2 seed in the AFC, granting them a first-round playoff bye.

New England dominated the teams’ first meeting — rolling to a 43-0 victory in Week 2 — and entered the week as commanding 16 1/2-point home favorites.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images