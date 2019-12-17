Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots shifted their operation to the Empower Field House on Tuesday as they began on-field preparations for Saturday’s showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

The non-padded walkthrough was the first indoor practice of the season for the Patriots, who defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 34-13 on Sunday.

The team decided to move inside rather than hold practice in the snow and freezing rain that swept through much of Massachusetts on Tuesday.

“We’re in a little different schedule this week,” head coach Bill Belichick said before practice. “Normally, we wouldn’t practice on Tuesday, two days after the game, but we felt like that was the best thing to do this week, so that’s what we’re doing.”

With players wearing sweats rather than helmets and practice jerseys, taking complete attendance was difficult. Wide receiver Julian Edelman, guard Shaq Mason and quarterback Tom Brady were among those present.

Mason left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, and Edelman was clearly limited against the Bengals as he battled knee and shoulder ailments. Brady has dealt with an elbow injury in recent weeks.

The Patriots will release their first injury report of the week Tuesday afternoon.

