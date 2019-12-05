Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s Thursday afternoon. Do you know where your kicker is?

The New England Patriots don’t. They still didn’t have a kicker at practice Thursday. The Patriots released kicker Kai Forbath on Monday. They signed Forbath and waived Nick Folk on Friday after the latter had his appendix removed last Thursday.

The Patriots started the season with Stephen Gostkowski at kicker. He was placed on injured reserve and replaced by Mike Nugent, who was later released due to ineffectiveness. The Patriots tried to claim Chase McLaughlin off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers, but the Indianapolis Colts had a higher waiver priority and snagged him away.

It seems most likely that Forbath or Folk will be back by Sunday’s Week 14 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Defensive tackle Byron Cowart (head) and center Ted Karras (knee) also were missing from practice Thursday. James Ferentz likely will start for Karras on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Doug Kyed/NESN