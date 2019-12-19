Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ coldest practice of the year was held inside Gillette Stadium.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked why the Patriots held Thursday’s session in the stadium rather than one of their two practice fields, and he said it was field-condition related. This was the first time the Patriots have practiced inside Gillette Stadium since training camp.

It was 20 degrees but felt like 4 at the start of practice with 26 MPH wind gusts.

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones was the lone player missing from practice. He injured his groin Sunday and hasn’t participated in practice this week. The Patriots could be down two cornerbacks with groin injuries, as Jason McCourty has missed three of the Patriots’ last four weeks with a groin injury.

Thumbnail photo via Doug Kyed/NESN