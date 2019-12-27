Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots held their final practice of the 2019 regular season Friday afternoon.

The practice was held on the game field inside Gillette Stadium, where the 12-3 Patriots will host the 4-11 Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Week 17.

The only member of the 53-man roster not spotted during the open media period was edge rusher Shilique Calhoun, who missed Thursday’s practice with an illness.

In-stadium practice today for the Patriots. No sign of Shilique Calhoun, who missed yesterday with an illness. pic.twitter.com/vYUy8lIRWA — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 27, 2019

Calhoun was the only player to miss practice this week. Cornerbacks Jonathan Jones (groin) and Jason McCourty (groin), offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle) and wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder) all participated in each session, as did quarterback Tom Brady, who suffered a minor elbow injury against Buffalo but has not appeared on the injury report this week.

The Patriots clinched a playoff spot with their 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. A win over the Dolphins or a Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Los Angeles Chargers (or a tie by either team) would secure New England the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye.

Thumbnail photo via Zack Cox/NESN.com