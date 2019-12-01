The Patriots are taking extraordinary measures to prevent further spreading of illness throughout their locker room.

New England flew to Houston with two airplanes, one of which was used to carry the team’s sick players, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Field Yates was first to report the news.

The Patriots ended the week with 15 players carrying “questionable” designations, nine due to illness.

Here are the reports:

Yeah, that’s a new one.

The Patriots will face the Texans on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET. What condition the team is in remains to be seen, however.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images