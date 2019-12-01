Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots are taking extraordinary measures to prevent further spreading of illness throughout their locker room.

New England flew to Houston with two airplanes, one of which was used to carry the team’s sick players, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Field Yates was first to report the news.

The Patriots ended the week with 15 players carrying “questionable” designations, nine due to illness.

Here are the reports:

With an illness sweeping the locker room this week, the Patriots did something uncommon in traveling to Houston: the team flew in two planes, one to accommodate those who were sick and keep others away from them. Nine players are questionable because of the sickness. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 1, 2019

Can confirm the #Patriots did take two planes yesterday to separate those carrying the illness that has plagued the team over the last week from the healthier players. Don't remember this ever happening before. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 1, 2019

Yeah, that’s a new one.

The Patriots will face the Texans on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET. What condition the team is in remains to be seen, however.

