Rex Burkhead was just nine years old when Tom Brady made his NFL debut with the New England Patriots. So it’s no surprise he was a little giddy upon meeting the GOAT for the first time.

Burkead, who’s been with the Patriots since the 2017 season, joined ESPN’s “Golic and Wingo” on Friday and talked about his team’s Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins, his evolving role with the Pats and what it was like to meet Brady when he arrived in New England, noting it was similar to feeling like a kid.

“I was excited to have the opportunity to play alongside of him,” he said. “I always watched him growing up as well and just had the utmost respect for him and the way they competed, just his focus and big-time games. I’ve learned a ton from him. Definitely have taken a lot in just through his preparation, the way he attacks every single day.”

Watch the whole clip below, with Burkhead’s answer about Brady coming around the 4:50 mark:

Brady and Burkhead look to win their second Super Bowl together as teammates after the Patriots clinched their 11th straight AFC East title with a Week 16 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images