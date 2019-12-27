Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry has limited touches this season, but he’s already flashed the elusiveness that made him so dangerous throughout his college career.

Harry has picked up 38 of his 76 receiving yards after the catch. And 37 of the 2019 first-round pick’s 40 rushing yards have come after contact.

The 22-year-old called his ability to pick up yards in space a “natural instinct.”

“I honestly don’t think about anything,” Harry said. “It’s like my body takes over. …

“I’ve kind of always had that. I take pride in definitely not getting tackled by one guy. So, that’s my mentality, just being a hard runner and a downhill runner.”

Harry began the 2019 season on injured reserve and has played in six games since being activated. He has nine catches on 17 targets for 76 yards with two touchdowns and four carries for 40 yards. He’s forced seven missed tackles, per Pro Football Focus.

While Harry isn’t putting up massive production, his playmaking ability has been intriguing. If the Patriots can open up Harry a little bit more in the postseason, they could have a legitimate weapon at their disposal.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images