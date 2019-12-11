Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots’ practice squad just got a whole lot trickier.

The Patriots on Wednesday signed kicker Josh Gable to their practice squad, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates. Gable made his Patriots practice debut Wednesday, wearing No. 5.

Here’s a look at the new kicker. pic.twitter.com/hp6F40AsvO — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 11, 2019

The Patriots are Gable’s first NFL employer. He previously spent time with three different franchises in the Indoor Football League (Nebraska Danger, Iowa Barnstormers and Tucson Sugar Skulls), kicked in The Spring League and participated in the Your Call Football experiment, all after playing professional soccer in Italy and Belgium.

Gable, who did not play college football, is best known for the trick kicks he’s posted on YouTube and other online platforms. One such video shows him drilling an (uncontested) 80-yard field goal.

The Patriots invited Gable to their rookie minicamp in 2017 and hosted him for a workout after Stephen Gostkowski landed on injured reserve in October. The Kearney, Neb., native now has a chance to develop his skills behind veteran kicker Nick Folk, who rejoined the Patriots’ 53-man roster last week.

Folk is one of four kickers to appear in a game for the Patriots this season, along with Gostkowski, Mike Nugent and Kai Forbath. New England also briefly had Younghoe Koo on its practice squad.

Thumbnail photo via Zack Cox/NESN.com