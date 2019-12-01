Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

HOUSTON — After all of the concern over the Foxboro Flu that ripped through the New England Patriots’ locker room this week, the illness only knocked one — maybe two — players out of Sunday night’s showdown with the Houston Texans.

Here’s the Patriots’ full list of inactives:

TE Ryan Izzo (illness)

CB Jason McCourty (groin)

DT Byron Cowart (head)

G Jermaine Eluemunor (illness)

QB Cody Kessler

RB Damien Harris

OT Korey Cunningham

— Izzo, McCourty and Cowart were ruled out Friday and Saturday.

— Eluemunor missed practice Wednesday then was limited Thursday and Friday with an illness. He easily could have been inactive even without the illness, however. It’s unclear if he’s a healthy scratch or if his absence is related to the illness.

— Ben Watson and Matt LaCosse will be the Patriots’ tight ends Sunday night. Linebacker Elandon Roberts also could take snaps at fullback.

— JC Jackson will start in place of McCourty. Stephon Gilmore and Jonathan Jones will fill out the Patriots’ starting cornerback group. Rookie Joejuan Williams and special-teamer Justin Bethel also could see action on defense.

— Wide receivers Phillip Dorsett (concussion) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle) are back in action after missing last week.

— The following players were questionable but are active: Dorsett, Sanu, S Patrick Chung (illness/heel/chest), LB Jamie Collins (illness), CB Stephon Gilmore (illness), LB Dont’a Hightower (illness), CB Joejuan Williams (illness), OT Isaiah Wynn (illness), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), OT Marcus Cannon (illness), S Nate Ebner (ankle/back), WR Julian Edelman (shoulder), WR Matthew Slater (hamstring) and LB Kyle Van Noy (illness).

— Marshall Newhouse will be the Patriots’ swing tackle behind Wynn and Cannon.

— Jarrett Stidham will back up QB Tom Brady, who has dealt with elbow soreness over the last two weeks.

— The Patriots’ offense is back at full power with Wynn, Sanu and Dorsett playing. Now we’ll see if they can show some more firepower.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images