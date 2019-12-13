Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots are in the midst of a two-game losing streak heading into Sunday’s game against the one-win Cincinnati Bengals, but Tom Brady doesn’t appear to be worried about New England’s future.

After the Patriots’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, many wrote the team off and claimed the dynasty was over. But we all know what happened last year after New England dropped back-to-back games in December.

And Brady seems to be blocking out that noise, judging from his latest Instagram post from Friday morning. The 42-year-old quarterback quoted late rapper Mac Miller’s song, “2009”, which very well could be serving as a warning to the other NFL teams.

“Whole team about to figure it out, ice cold that’s what winters about,” Brady captioned the picture. Check it out:

If the Patriots indeed are “about to figure it out” much like they did last year, then it certainly will make for an interesting end to the season and playoff run.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images