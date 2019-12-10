Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady joined the Boston community in mourning the loss of Pete Frates.

Frates, 34, died Monday after a courageous battle with ALS. He was diagnosed in 2012 at the age of 27 and dedicated much of his time to raising awareness and money for research for the incurable disease.

David Ortiz and the Red Sox took to Twitter to express their condolences, while members of the Bruins began their postgame availability with a statement regarding Frates. And now Brady is remembering him as well, as the New England Patriots quarterback shared a heartfelt message Tuesday morning.

“The only thing greater than his impact on ALS research was his impact on our community,” he tweeted. “Thank you for your strength and courage under the toughest circumstances. We lost a great soul yesterday, Rest In Peace, Pete.”

Frates helped create the viral “Ice Bucket Challenge” in 2014, which over $220 million for ALS research.

