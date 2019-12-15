Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

11:05 a.m.: It appears quarterback Cody Kessler, running back Damien Harris and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor will be inactive today for the Patriots, joining defensive lineman Byron Cowart.

The Patriots will need to designate three more inactives by 11:30 a.m.

Julian Edelman has completed two on-field workouts. It appears he’ll give it a go today after being listed as questionable with knee and shoulder injuries.

8 a.m. ET: Good morning from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, where the 10-3 New England Patriots are preparing to take on the 1-12 Bengals.

With just three games remaining in the 2019 regular season, the Patriots desperately need a bounce-back performance against a Cincy team that, on paper, is clearly overmatched. New England has lost two in a row and three of its last five after racing out to an 8-0 start.

The Patriots ruled defensive lineman Byron Cowart out for this game as he continues to recover from a concussion. The other six players listed as questionable — including wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder) and center Ted Karras (knee) all made the trip to Cincinnati. Inactives for both teams will be announced at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The dominant storyline this week involved a member of the Patriots’ production crew illegally recording the Bengals’ sideline from the press box during last Sunday’s game in Cleveland. The Patriots admitted the staffer violated NFL rules but said the infraction was unintentional — a simple, honest mistake.

It’ll be interesting to see what impact, if any, this controversy has on today’s game. Couple it with the Bengals’ overall lack of on-field talent, and this has the makings of a Patriots rout.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Keep it locked here throughout the morning for full pregame coverage.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images