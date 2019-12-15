The New England Patriots need a win Sunday afternoon, to say the least. Thankfully, they should have little issue with their Week 15 opponent.

New England, fresh off losses to the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, will face the Bengals in Cincinnati. Of course, much of the lead-up to this game has centered on New England’s inappropriate videotaping of the Bengals’ sideline last week in Cleveland. It remains to be seen what kind of punishment –if any — the Patriots will receive, but early reports indicate it could be “significant.”

Clearly, there’s much to talk about with this matchup, including the game itself. For a full preview, check out the NESN Pregame Chat, as NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox are joined by former New England linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham.

You can watch the NESN Pregame Chat in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images