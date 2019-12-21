Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

3:03 p.m.: Here are today’s Patriots inactives:

CB Jonathan Jones

QB Cody Kessler

RB Damien Harris

TE Ryan Izzo

OT Korey Cunningham

OL Jermaine Eluemunor

DL Byron Cowart

Jason McCourty officially is active after missing three of the last four games with a groin injury. Assuming he’s healthy enough to handle a full workload, he should take over Jones’ usual slot coverage duties.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman and linebackers Jamie Collins and Ja’Whaun Bentley also are active. They were listed as questionable.

2:45 p.m. ET: Greetings from Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are preparing to square off in the most highly anticipated late-season AFC East clash in recent memory.

The Patriots are 11-3 and on track to win their 11th consecutive division title, barring a full-blown collapse in these final two weeks. The Bills are 10-4. Both teams clinched playoff spots last week.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network and WBZ-TV. Keep it locked here for full pregame coverage.

