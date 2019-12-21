3:03 p.m.: Here are today’s Patriots inactives:
CB Jonathan Jones
QB Cody Kessler
RB Damien Harris
TE Ryan Izzo
OT Korey Cunningham
OL Jermaine Eluemunor
DL Byron Cowart
Jason McCourty officially is active after missing three of the last four games with a groin injury. Assuming he’s healthy enough to handle a full workload, he should take over Jones’ usual slot coverage duties.
Wide receiver Julian Edelman and linebackers Jamie Collins and Ja’Whaun Bentley also are active. They were listed as questionable.
2:45 p.m. ET: Greetings from Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are preparing to square off in the most highly anticipated late-season AFC East clash in recent memory.
The Patriots are 11-3 and on track to win their 11th consecutive division title, barring a full-blown collapse in these final two weeks. The Bills are 10-4. Both teams clinched playoff spots last week.
Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network and WBZ-TV. Keep it locked here for full pregame coverage.
Patriots vs. Bills preview: What to watch for >>
Scouting the Bills >>
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images