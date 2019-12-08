Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

1 p.m. ET: Good afternoon from a chilly Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots are preparing to host the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup with major postseason implications.

The Patriots (10-2) are looking to bounce back and keep the pressure on the Baltimore Ravens after last week’s road loss to the Houston Texans dropped them out of the top spot in the AFC standing. New England has not lost at home since Week 4 of the 2017 season, winning 21 straight here, including playoffs.

Kansas City (8-4) scuffled during and immediately after Patrick Mahomes’ injury-related absence but returned from its bye with authority last Sunday, trouncing the Oakland Raiders 40-9 despite a pedestrian stat line from its superstar QB (15-for-29, 175 yards, one touchdown).

On the injury front, the Patriots will be without center Ted Karras (ankle) and reserve defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head). Expect veteran backup James Ferentz, who’s never started an NFL game at center, to get the nod in Karras’ stead.

Six Patriots players are listed as questionable: receivers Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, safety Patrick Chung, cornerback Jason McCourty and right tackle Marcus Cannon. McCourty missed the last two games with a groin injury. Having him back would help a great deal against the Chiefs’ deep stable of offensive weapons.

That group will be a bit shallower than usual today, as running backs Damien Williams (out, rib) and Darrel Williams (placed on injured reserve this week) both are unavailable. The former did a number on the Patriots in last year’s AFC Championship Game, catching two touchdown passes and rushing for another.

The Chiefs also ruled cornerbacks Morris Claiborne and Rashad Fenton out and listed defensive end Frank Clark as questionable. Clark did make the trip after missing Kansas City’s final two practices this week due to illness.

Both Patriots-Chiefs matchups last season were all-timers, with New England winning 43-40 at home in Week 6 and 37-31 in overtime in Kansas City in the AFC title game.

Responding to in-game adjustments will be vital for the Patriots’ defense in this one. The Chiefs scored just nine points in the first halves of those two 2018 meetings but 62 after halftime.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images