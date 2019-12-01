Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Houston Texans need all the wins they can get to stay atop the tight AFC South, but Sunday may be a difficult task to secure the W.

Houston welcomes the 10-1 New England Patriots to NRG Stadium for what will be a battle of top AFC teams. New England is coming off a 13-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, while the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.

The flu made its way through the Patriots locker room, but the players seem to be on the mend and ready for their “Sunday Night Football” matchup.

Here’s how to watch Patriots vs. Texans:

When: Sunday, Dec. 1 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBCSports

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images