Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two of the AFC’s top teams — the New England Patriots and Houston Texans — will square off in a little Week 13 action at NRG Stadium on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Patriots enter the game with a 10-1 record, tied for the best in the National Football League. However, an illness swept through the locker room following New England’s 13-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12, landing several notable players on the injury report ahead of the important contest.

The Texans, meanwhile, can stay one step ahead of the now-7-5 Tennessee Titans for sole possession of first place in the AFC South with a win against the Pats.

For a full preview of the matchup, check out the NESN Pregame Chat, as NESN.com’s Courtney Cox is joined by former New England linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham.

You can watch the NESN Pregame Chat in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports Images