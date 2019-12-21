FOXBORO, MASS. — Things went from bad to worse for Julian Edelman on Saturday.

The Patriots receiver exited New England’s game against the Buffalo Bills with a head injury, according to the team. Edelman entered the game nursing a knee injury, among other ailments.

Edelman suffered the injury on a play in which he was flagged for offensive pass interference.

(You can click here to watch video of the play.)

Obviously, an injury to Edelman is the last thing the Patriots offense needs.

New England cornerback Jason McCourty and tackle Marcus Cannon also exited the contest with a groin and ankle injury, respectively.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images