FOXBORO, MASS. — Things went from bad to worse for Julian Edelman on Saturday.

The Patriots receiver exited New England’s game against the Buffalo Bills with a head injury, according to the team. Edelman entered the game nursing a knee injury, among other ailments.

Edelman suffered the injury on a play in which he was flagged for offensive pass interference.

#Patriots injury update: Julian Edelman is being evaluated for a head injury. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 21, 2019

Obviously, an injury to Edelman is the last thing the Patriots offense needs.

New England cornerback Jason McCourty and tackle Marcus Cannon also exited the contest with a groin and ankle injury, respectively.

